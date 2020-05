Even though marijuana isn’t legal in Texas, that’s not stopping from some patients being able to get it.

We spoke to an internal medicine doctor who explained the process of how it all works, and how Texas patients are able to get it.

Due to the pandemic and the stay-at-home orders, an Austin-based company, “Compassionate Cultivation” is delivering the medical marijuana to patients who can’t leave their homes.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.