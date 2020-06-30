Remains found & ‘foul play’ suspected in Vanessa Guillen case

by: Dean Wetherbee

6/30/2020 9am – Saturday, witnesses reported finding unidentified remains in a Killeen field. The discovery was found within walking distance of the site where investigators found soldier Gregory Wedel Morales’ remains on June 19th. Foul play is suspected in her case.

This Thursday, another advisory is scheduled. That’s according to this Instagram post by a handle identified as “findvanessaguillen.” Here’s a look:

Please Read and Share : The Attorney Khawam for Vanessa Guillen and the Guillen Family will be having a press conference in Washington D.C this Thursday. Due to the lack of answers, safety, respect, and responsibility in Fort Hood, we are demanding a Congressional Investigation to be done. How can someone be sexually harassed on base, go missing on base and the family has not obtain answers in the last two months ? It is truly disappointing how Fort Hood Army Base, a military base has not given answers to Vanessa’s family. Ms. Khawam will be proposing a legislation to protect our U.S Military Soldiers sexual harassment and sexual assault. Our soldiers deserve to be safe and respected while being on duty, those soldier are putting their life for the United States yet the same army family fails to respect them mentally, physically or sexually. The #IamVanessaGuillen is to encourage any soldier, female or male, to not be afraid to share their story, female soldiers are not sexual objects, they are heroes. Those same soldiers deserve respect and awareness! Our soldiers need feel and be safe while being on duty. Ms. Khawam will be answering questions from the press. Please inform any news media, newspaper, radio stations, or blogs to come July 2, 2020 at 12 pm EDT time. We will not stop We will keep fighting We will not be silent We will Find Vanessa Guillen #findvanessaguillen #iamvanessaguillen #justiceforvanessa #bringbackvanessa #wearevanessaguillen #justiceforvanessaguillen

When we first told you about this story, it was to announce a press conference in front of the Fort Hood main gate, with Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Dist.29). It was then that investigators said that military investigators believed ‘foul play’ is involved in the disappearance of PFC. Vanessa Guillan.

Rep. Garcia said investigators would not expand on what ‘foul play’ meant.

On Monday, members of Equusearch searched along the Leon River in Bell County for Guillen.

Their search started Sunday, and they say they have a ‘good reason’ to be in the area.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation, and The Texas Game Wardens also took part in the search near FM 436 and North Hartrick Loop.

Guillen has been missing since April 22, 2020. Sunday, Major General Scott Effland, the Deputy Commander for 3 Corps pleaded for help on social media to find her.

Volunteers put together a drive thru barbecue to help the family of PFC Vanessa Guillen to assist with their lodging while temporarily living in Killeen as well as paying lawyers and private investigators in the search for Guillen.

Hundreds of cars drove through at the Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen. The family decided on the barbecue idea to offer something to their supporters when they donate.

Foul play suspected in Guillen disappearance

