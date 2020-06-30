Remains found & ‘foul play’ suspected in Vanessa Guillen case

6/30/2020 9am – Saturday, witnesses reported finding unidentified remains in a Killeen field. The discovery was found within walking distance of the site where investigators found soldier Gregory Wedel Morales’ remains on June 19th. Foul play is suspected in her case.

This Thursday, another advisory is scheduled. That’s according to this Instagram post by a handle identified as “findvanessaguillen.” Here’s a look:

When we first told you about this story, it was to announce a press conference in front of the Fort Hood main gate, with Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Dist.29). It was then that investigators said that military investigators believed ‘foul play’ is involved in the disappearance of PFC. Vanessa Guillan.

Rep. Garcia said investigators would not expand on what ‘foul play’ meant.

On Monday, members of Equusearch searched along the Leon River in Bell County for Guillen.

Their search started Sunday, and they say they have a ‘good reason’ to be in the area.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation, and The Texas Game Wardens also took part in the search near FM 436 and North Hartrick Loop.

Guillen has been missing since April 22, 2020. Sunday, Major General Scott Effland, the Deputy Commander for 3 Corps pleaded for help on social media to find her.

Volunteers put together a drive thru barbecue to help the family of PFC Vanessa Guillen to assist with their lodging while temporarily living in Killeen as well as paying lawyers and private investigators in the search for Guillen.

Hundreds of cars drove through at the Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen. The family decided on the barbecue idea to offer something to their supporters when they donate.

