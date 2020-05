From hospital grade, to home made, face masks of every shape and size are being worn everywhere in Houston and across the country.

Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton talks with one local woman who is taking masks to a whole new level. Kamilea Shadid, owner of IDesign713, is giving both protection and glamour in a new way.

Have a look:

