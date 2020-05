Carl Wunsche High School grads drive through for caps and gowns

More than 300 seniors will graduate from Carl Wunsche Senior High School in Spring next month. They recently hosted a drive through celebration where the 2020 grads were able to grab their caps and gowns.

Here’s a look!

These graduates are scheduled to have a virtual graduation take place on June 6, 2020.

