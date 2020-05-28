Christal Mercier: COVID-19 and its impact on her and 5 members of her family

She is a hairstylist, started a foundation and to help disaster victims and is CW39’s 2020 Remarkable Woman of the Year. She’s now adds COVID-19 survivor to that list. Christal Mercier is sharing her story of how she and five of her family members survived the virus.

She was diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19 in April. Her husband was also hospitalized and placed on a ventilator for weeks. They weren’t the only ones in the family. Christal’s youngest daughter and three of her grandchildren also tested positive for COVID-19.

Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton has her story.

