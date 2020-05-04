City still mourning loss of officer killed in chopper crash

Houstonians continue to mourn the loss of Houston Police officer Jason Knox who was killed in a helicopter crash Saturday morning.

The crash that claimed his life happened at an apartment complex on Imperial Valley Drive. oOfficer Jason Knox & Senior Officer Chase Cormier were the only two inside the chopper when it crashed.

Houston authorities say the officers were in the helicopter looking for bodies in the bayou when this all happened. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

HPD Homicide investigating chopper crash that killed Tactical Officer Jason Knox

Officer Jason Knox was 35 years old. He started his law enforcement career with Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office in 2006. He was sworn in as an HPD officer in 2012 and joined the Air and Marine Division at the start of last year where he served as a Tactical Flight Officer for HPD.

Over the weekend, City Hall, The Marquee at IAH and the Montrose bridges were lit in blue in his honor.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo shared these words on social media over the weekend in honor of Officer Knox.

Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, two young children, his parents, ⁦@MikeKnox1Hou⁩ and Mrs. Knox, his extended family, colleagues & friends. pic.twitter.com/5h8SfzXJX5 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 2, 2020

His father, Mike Knox is a former HPD officer himself, who is currently serving on Houston City Council.

Chief Acevedo also posted this message on Twitter May 2.

Until we meet again. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 2, 2020

Sunday morning, a motorcade to the conducted for the body of fallen officer Knox. He was escorted to a funeral home in North Houston. HPD posted this video:

Motorcade Escort of Fallen Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox. EOW 5-2-2020.#N8375F #75Fox pic.twitter.com/QSKk5c3l2S — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 4, 2020

Morning Dose reporter Courtney Carpenter has this report on scene of where the crash happened in the Greenspoint area and more about how Officer Knox is being remembered.

Assist the Officer has a fund set up to benefit the family of Officer Knox.

