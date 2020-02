Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know him as one of the funniest men in Hollywood with classic hit TV shows and movies such as "In Living Color," "Juwanna Mann," "The Proud Family," and so many others!

Comedian and actor Tommy Davidson is going beyond comedy with his new book "Living in Color!"

Davidson will be hosting a book signing at the Xfinity Store by Comcast in Sugar Land at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.