Community rallies around ‘underdog’ Little League team in the Fourth Ward

FOURTH WARD, Houston – The Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League baseball team is the neighborhood “underdog”. Coach Earl Pruitt created the team in June by taking the mere $30 he had in his pocket to print fliers to put around the neighborhood. Since then he’s had about 30 kids on and off the team.

During quarantine, Executive Director and Founder of Friends for Life Animal Shelter, Salise Shuttlesworth was walking her dog and saw the team practicing at the Gregory Lincoln Baseball Diamond in the Fourth Ward. Shuttlesworth is known for helping everyone in the community. She immediately asked Coach Pruitt what the team needed in order to continue to “play ball”.

Shuttlesworth put out a call to action and has helped the kids get equipment and other things to help them play.

If you would like to donate to the team, please visit its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/pg/4thWardFreedmans

