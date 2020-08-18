Couple who waved guns at protesters will appear at Republican National Convention

Morning Dose

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand in front their house in St. Louis confronting protesters. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

The St. Louis couple who went viral after waving firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in June, will appear virtually at next week’s Republican National Convention to express their support for President Donald Trump.

A Trump adviser on Monday confirmed the participation of Patricia and Mark McCloskey. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

The McCloskeys, who are white, have claimed they were protecting themselves from protesters marching on their private street, but they were each charged by a local prosecutor with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Trump has been critical of their treatment and has spoken out in defense of the couple.

