VIDEO: Cubby Love Bears Share Care During Pandemic

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re on a walk out in the neighborhood, you may see something fun, new and bright in your neighbor’s window.

KIAH's Hannah Trippett introduces us to a mom and her daughter who developed a fresh product called Cubby Love Bears, that began as she transitioned to home-schooling her daughter during the stay-at-home order.

Tameka Maiden was helping her daughter learn colors in both English and Spanish with multi-colored teddy bears she would produce. Now, her product has become a whole new way to spread cheer and uplifting support for communities worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I saw the benefit that it had with her at one-year-old, and I knew it could be something that could help kids all around the world. So I made the cuddly little bears and now we're learning and home-schooling.

Tameka Maiden, Cubby Love Bears creator

Maiden is now asking her buyers to place the Cubby Love Bears in their windows to share the to other families during the pandemic.

