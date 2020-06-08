Destination Texas

Forbes called it ‘America’s most underrated destination for top quality wine.’ Lubbock is home to six award-winning wineries, and is one of the few cities where visitors can watch their wine go from grape to glass.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

It’s been dubbed “The Grand Canyon of Texas.” It’s about a million years old. The Palo Duro Canyon State Park is in the pan handle. Today, you can hike and tour via horseback. Be sure to take plenty of water though!

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Things are looking peachy in the Texas hill country. It’s now peach season and the cash crop of Gillespie county is being sold from stands all along Highway 290. There are many orchards to choose from but only one allows people to pick their own peaches – Jenschke – which is pronounced (Yin-ski) Orchards. Here are the juicy details.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The Texas Capitol is about 2 hours from Houston and it’s slogan: “Keep Austin Wierd.” Austin is also a place of massive history and where more than two dozen monuments stand on the Capitol Grounds alone. The first dates back to 1891 and the most recent was set in place in 2018. Wes Rapaport has this story.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.