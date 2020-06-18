English teacher from Jack Yates High School talks about importance of Black literature in the classroom

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

Morning Dose’s Trey Serna sat down to talk with Ariann Burley. She’s an English teacher at Jack Yates High School, the school George Floyd went to.

During this time, Burley explained the importance of Black literature in her classroom, how she’s bringing our current events to her students, and why she says the Black Lives Matter movement feels different this time around.

Special thanks to Jarele Taylor and Jessica Dao for letting us use the photos of the protest they captured. You can view more photos on their Instagram pages: @black_jeezuz and @jessicadaophotography_

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Police searching for suspect in deadly east Houston shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police searching for suspect in deadly east Houston shooting"

Grief Coach Shares How to Heal After the Loss of a Loved One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grief Coach Shares How to Heal After the Loss of a Loved One"

Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale"

Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, found hanged in Palmdale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, found hanged in Palmdale"

English teacher talks importance of Black literature

Thumbnail for the video titled "English teacher talks importance of Black literature"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

More Dry Days To Come

Dry weather continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dry weather continues"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular