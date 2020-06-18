English teacher from Jack Yates High School talks about importance of Black literature in the classroom

Morning Dose’s Trey Serna sat down to talk with Ariann Burley. She’s an English teacher at Jack Yates High School, the school George Floyd went to.

During this time, Burley explained the importance of Black literature in her classroom, how she’s bringing our current events to her students, and why she says the Black Lives Matter movement feels different this time around.

Special thanks to Jarele Taylor and Jessica Dao for letting us use the photos of the protest they captured. You can view more photos on their Instagram pages: @black_jeezuz and @jessicadaophotography_