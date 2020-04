New and used car buyers should start taking advantage

In the market for a new or used car? Now’s the time to start looking!

With fewer people traveling and vacationing, car sellers and rental companies are taking a huge hit. That could mean big savings for you, if you’re looking to purchase a new or used vehicle.

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier, spoke with Nik Miles for some auto expert advice on how to take advantage of this new buyer’s market.

Here’s a look!

