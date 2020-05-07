Expert shares tips on Houston small business survival

Business woman standing in front of a blackboard with a financial chart

With a number of businesses finally back open in the Houston area, the question now is, can they survive? Also, what should owners do to keep doors open?

Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton talks with award winning management trainer, consultant and author Richard Tyler about how businesses can survive once they reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A small business owner in Houston needs to ask themselves is ‘what do I have to do to make my business easier, more pleasant, exciting and safer?’ – Being open doesn’t mean they’ll survive. Richard Tyler

In this video, Tyler share more tips and also describes the training necessary in order to boost sales.

