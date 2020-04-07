Extended Interview: Houston rapper Slim Thug on COVID-19 diagnosis, recovery, new album

Two weeks ago, Stayve Jerome Thomas, better known to his fans as award winning rapper Slim Thug shares about recovering from COVID-19.

It was about two weeks ago, when the artist shared his testing procedure and diagnosis on social media.

The native Houstonian explains to Morning Dose’s Shannon LaNier, his reaction to testing positive for COVID-19. Mild symptoms he experienced first-hand included a mild fever and headaches, and shortness of breath.

How did he cover it without health insurance? He shares advice for how to manage accrued billing for medical care. He’s now 10 days into his recovery and remains quarantined for the safety of the public.

He has tested again for coronavirus and expects it to come back negative. Will he consider donating plasma?

He also has a message for youngsters who aren’t taknig it seriously. “People are dying. This is the worst thing we’ve ever been through. We’ve never lost this many people, back to back, every single day. So it’s something you should definitely take seriously.” – Slim Thug

Watch the video for more about remedies he administered to fight off the virus. Also, hear about his new album that coincidentally reflects the state of the pandemic at hand.

