For many, Crime Stoppers Houston is know as the place you call to live a tip about a crime. But, it's so much more than that, especially, during this Pandemic. It's many focus, creating Safe Community Programs, is even more essential.

One area that has come into focus due to the Pandemic is Domestic Violence Cases in the area. There's been an increase in the number of calls and reports since more families are staying home and self distancing. And Crime Stoppers' Victims Assistance Programs are stepping up to the plate. But, there are ways the community can also help, too.