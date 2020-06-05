How to get your body swimsuit ready

Everyone is wondering, “How can I get ready for pool season ASAP?!”

Should you run your way into your bikini? A 30-minute run burns on average 250 calories for that session. As soon as you’re done, the calorie burn stops.

Should you weight lift your way into your bikini? A 30-minute lower weightlifting session burns on average between 150 calories. You get a slight “after burn” – meaning your metabolism stays elevated even after the exercise stops. Plus, adding more muscle increases your metabolism and improves other fat loss hormones.

Should you interval train your way into your bikini? Interval Training workouts are short bursts of activity followed by rest, even though you only burn on average 100 calories for the 30 minute session. You get a bigger “after burn” – meaning your metabolism stays elevated for up to 2 days after the exercise stops. Plus, research shows you get a more powerful hormonal response helping with fat burning and other health markers.

So, here is my recommendation based on that. Each week try to do: 2 HIIT sessions, 1 to 2 weight lifting sessions, and 1 to 2 cardio sessions.