It’s Fitness Friday. How are you staying fit at home during the stay-at-home order?

We have this look at an upper body workout, you “can’t resist” with our fitness trainer Lindsey Day has a look at how you can use resistance bands in just 30 minutes.

Check out our expert’s Top 5 upper body resistance band workout:

Day is hosting lots of virtual workouts called "Fitness For A Cause" all through April and funds raised are going to grocery purchases for families in need.