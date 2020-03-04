Fitness gadgets to help you focus on your New Year’s resolution

Fitness enthusiast and creator of Lipstick & Brunch Nicole Kestenbaum lost over 30 pounds with the help of these fitness gadgets:
- Air Fryer: Easy way to roast and crisp up veggies like broccoli; 6 mins versus 20 minutes in the oven. Easy cooking too! Just toss veggies in air fryer basket and set the timer. Easy clean up. Use less cooking oil when "frying" in the air fryer.
- Smart Scale: Syncs to your phone. Tracks progress and trends of lifestyle changes like muscle gain and weight loss. Tracks BMI, Body Fat and Weight. Helps in setting short term weekly goals to reach fitness goals. Can add more than one user.
- Portable Blender: Can be charged with a USB. Includes a drink lid for blender cup. Great for blending 8 oz smoothies and protein shakes during travel or work. Great for making fresh salad dressings at home.
- Smart Water Bottle: Syncs to your phone. Tracks how many ounces of water you drink a day. The bottle starts to glow to remind you to drink water.
- Fitness Tracker/Apple Watch: Great for setting daily step or calorie goals. Track your sleep. Accountability. Monitors heart rate