Vietnamese, Texas barbecue come together at Saigon Smoke food truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saigon Smoke owner Daniel Nguyen visits Morning Dose to explain why his food truck is better than the rest when it comes to make Vietnamese-style barbecue.

You can keep up with the Saigon Smoke food truck by visiting their website or by following them on social media.

[protected-iframe id="187cdd5c3f0317f43367724562eecdfb-40471470-108049528" info="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcw39houston%2Fvideos%2F2323603637751937%2F&show_text=1&width=267" width="267" height="709" frameborder="0" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no"]