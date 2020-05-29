Former Foster Child, Now Miss Texas Outstanding Teen, Helping Other Foster Children

Allie Graves was just a child, when she was put into foster care. For a year, her life was in a slight limbo. But, she would soon find the family that she would forever call her own. That life experience never left her as she grew to become the young woman that she is today.

It helped propel her to success and to become the 2019 Miss Texas Outstanding Teen. This gave her a platform to help other Foster kids. Now, she has been raising money with her program Operation PAL which stands for “Preparation for Adult Living”, to give monetary gift cards to Foster Teens Graduating from High School in 2020. And, she’s brought another non-profit on board too. Now, she needs you, to help over 500 Foster Teens around Texas Succeed.

Sharron Melton has her story.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.