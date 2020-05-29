Former Foster Child, Now Miss Texas Outstanding Teen, Helping Other Foster Children

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

Allie Graves, Miss Texas Outstanding Teen, Crowning 2019

Allie Graves was just a child, when she was put into foster care. For a year, her life was in a slight limbo. But, she would soon find the family that she would forever call her own. That life experience never left her as she grew to become the young woman that she is today.

It helped propel her to success and to become the 2019 Miss Texas Outstanding Teen. This gave her a platform to help other Foster kids. Now, she has been raising money with her program Operation PAL which stands for “Preparation for Adult Living”, to give monetary gift cards to Foster Teens Graduating from High School in 2020. And, she’s brought another non-profit on board too. Now, she needs you, to help over 500 Foster Teens around Texas Succeed.

Sharron Melton has her story.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

CVS COVID 19 TESTING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS COVID 19 TESTING"

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic"

CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19"

Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd"

Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular