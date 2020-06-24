FREE MASKS: Get tested, get a mask

Free masks at state run testing sites

AUSTIN – Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with the Texas Military Department, will begin distributing FREE 3-ply surgical masks to every Texan who undergoes COVID-19 testing at state-run mobile test collection sites.

FREE COVID-19 TESTING

Beginning tomorrow, each Texan who receives a COVID-19 test at a state-run mobile testing site will be provided with four masks to take home with them. Texans can find a testing site near them by visiting TDEM’s COVID-19 Test Collection Site map

Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of COVID-19.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

The Governor adds that “this program helps ensure that Texans have the resources they need to effectively mitigate the spread of this virus and keep themselves and their communities safe. He continues to urge all Texans to do their part by taking necessary precautions that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state.

