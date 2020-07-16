Fresh food giveaway aims to help 3,000 local families each week through end of August

HOUSTON- Before the sun rose, hundreds of people were lined up to receive fresh produce & milk just off the Eastex Freeway in north Houston.

The event is set up between Escapade & Stampede Houston, two event venues owned by Imagen Venues. The address is 11903 Eastex Fwy, Houston, TX 77039.

President of Imagen Venues, Rob Ferdows says since they are closed for now because of COVID-19, they wanted to find a way to help the community.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter has this report:

It’s a partnership with the USDA called “Farmers To Families Food Box Program.”

Their goal is to help 3,000 local families each week. They are giving each family in the line two boxes of fresh produce & three gallons of milk.

They plan to continue each Thursday from 7:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. am while supplies last. The program is expected to continue through August 27th.

