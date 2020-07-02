Get the most bang for your buck this 4th of July & support small businesses

HOUSTON – Despite COVID-19 you can still be patriotic during a pandemic.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe went straight to the party planning pros, Lara Bell, Publisher & Editor of Swoon Memorial and Katy Magazines and Roseann Rogers, PR Guru.

They share tips on having a blast in your own backyard while supporting local small businesses. Not to mention, getting the most bang for your buck.

Here’s a list of the local businesses they featured:

Food provided by Frank’s Americana Revival Restaurant: www.frankshouston.com

Pies provided by Cleburne Cafeteria: www.cleburnecafeteria.com

Party favors from Haute and Cool: www.hauteandcool.com

Party décor from Tracy Thornton: www.tracythorntoncreative.net

And it wouldn’t be a party without LIVE entertainment! You can find more about country music star, Scotty Alexander, by visiting: www.scottyalexander.com

Not to mention the beautiful house is on the market. For listing details, please visit: https://bit.ly/31tX5qM

