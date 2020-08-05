Gov. Abbott replenishes Texas PPE supply

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks on Aug. 4, 2020 at the largest Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse, located in San Antonio, where personal protective equipment is taken in and distributed to Texas communities. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

The state has stocked and distributed PPE with plans to continue to schools, nursing homes and other critical location. Concerns remain due to rationing of those distributions. Especially when places like south Texas are seeing a surge in deaths and up to 15 funerals a day. More video at CW39.com

