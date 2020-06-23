Gunfire outside HPD Southeast police station overnight

6/23/2020 11am – Someone decided to instruct another on how to use a gun. It went off hitting trees outside a southeast Houston police station.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo updated the public with details on the shooting.

6/23/2020 6am – Earlier this morning, we learned that gunfire was reported at the HPD southeast police station. Overnight, officers detained suspects that they believe are involved. An AK-47 style rifle was recovered. More details to come.

