Gunfire outside HPD Southeast police station overnight

6/23/2020 11am – Someone decided to instruct another on how to use a gun. It went off hitting trees outside a southeast Houston police station.

Here is that video of the scene.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo updated the public with details on the shooting.

Chief @ArtAcevedo Provides Update on Shots Fired Near HPD Station Overnight. #hounews https://t.co/hNAKx2lrfX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 23, 2020

6/23/2020 6am – Earlier this morning, we learned that gunfire was reported at the HPD southeast police station. Overnight, officers detained suspects that they believe are involved. An AK-47 style rifle was recovered. More details to come.

This same police station came under fire earlier this month. Officials told us then they thought about 50-60 rounds were fired. They sent air units up but didn’t find the suspects. We don’t know yet if these two incidents are connected. @CW39Houston — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) June 23, 2020

