Gunfire outside HPD Southeast police station overnight

6/23/2020 11am – Someone decided to instruct another on how to use a gun. It went off hitting trees outside a southeast Houston police station.
Here is that video of the scene.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo updated the public with details on the shooting.
6/23/2020 6am – Earlier this morning, we learned that gunfire was reported at the HPD southeast police station. Overnight, officers detained suspects that they believe are involved. An AK-47 style rifle was recovered. More details to come.
