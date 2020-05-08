Hair and nail salons reopen across Texas

Today, hair and nail salons all over Texas are allowed to reopen as long as they maintain social distancing and apply new cleaning techniques, like wearing masks. Barber shops and nail salons businesses will now be required to follow Governor Abbott’s orders an put new orders in place in order to meet the requirements to maintain social distancing and sterilization.

CW39 spoke with the Nicholas Howard, owner of Barber To The Stars in southwest Houston who didn’t mind the wait and was actually glad he wasn’t able to open any sooner than today. When we spoke with him, he was prudently preparing his supplies.

Howard says he’s excited about getting a paycheck and seeing his customers again. He just wants to be cautious and do his part to keep everyone safe with new protocols in place.

Try to keep a safe distance between you and the other clients. For me, I am going to have my clients wait outside and then I’ll text them or call them when it’s time for them to come in. It will give me a little more time to wipe down the area and keep everything clean. Nicholas Howard, Barber To The Stars

Pearland salon Neri Hair, on the other hand, reopened at midnight, welcoming customers with new changes in place for the safety and well being of customers.

Luke Neri, the owner of Neri Hair, says they have all their stations six feet apart. Stylists and customers will be wearing masks and they’ve changed out their regular towels for paper towels.

CW39 also went by a Uptown Nails and Spa in southwest Houston and spoke with the owner about preparations she’s made to reopen today. At Uptown, they’re only allowing three nail technicians and serving three customers at a time. She also has masks and faces shields for techs.

Now we’re more careful, for myself and the customer too. Amy at Uptown Nails and Spa

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.