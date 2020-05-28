Harris County to Open Free COVID-19 Testing Sites in Pasadena and Cy-Fair

HOUSTON, TX. – County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Harris County Department of Public Health today announced the county’s two largest COVID-19 test sites will be moved to new locations. The testing sites will move to Pasadena and Cy-Fair from Baytown and Katy and will begin services June 1, weather permitting. Sunday, May 29, will be the last day the Baytown and Katy sites will be open and residents in those areas who need to be tested are encouraged to take action to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Smaller mobile sites will continue to visit the Baytown and Katy area periodically.

Harris County Public Health encourages any residents who believe they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the virus. To receive free testing, residents should register and use the self-assessment tool available at readyharris.org or by calling 832-927-7575. During the screening process residents can select a date and time to get tested. Residents must have an authorization code to get tested and walk-ups will be turned away. Residents from other counties can also be tested at any of these sites. (Residents wishing to get tested the following day should call or register online after 6:30 p.m.)

Testing is a key component of Harris County’s COVID-19 containment strategy, which includes contact tracing and treatment. Testing enables health officials to identify new cases of COVID-19 so contact tracers can determine the sources of infection and help prevent further spread of the virus.

Harris County operates a total of six testing sites throughout the county with the capacity to test up to 1,700 residents each day. The two new sites opening next month will be able to conduct 750 tests per day each, up from 500. To date, Harris County has offered testing at 29 locations across the county. The new testing sites will be located at the following locations (appointment required, no walk-ups):

Cy-Fair:

Pridgeon Stadium

11355 Falcon Rd A, Houston, TX 77065

Pasadena:

San Jacinto College Central

8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

COVID-19 can be prevented by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings in public and washing your hands frequently. Harris County health authorities urge residents who are sick to stay home. Visit readyharris.org. for the latest COVID-19 updates, resources and recommendations for staying safe.

