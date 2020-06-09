HISD proposing year-round academic calendar for 2020-2021 school year

Houston ISD says they’re exploring the option of a year-round, 11-month academic calendar. They say this will allow more flexibility on a school start date, and additional instructional days for students who may have experienced instructional gaps due to COVID-19.

The proposed calendar would have 182 school days for all students, which is an increase of 10 days. There would be 17 possible intersession date for targeted academic remediation and instruction. Also, they would add five minutes to the school day, which would allow the district to build up time in the event they need those minutes for emergency closures. There would also be two teacher professional development days, and three teacher prep days, making a total of 187 work days for teachers.

Nothing is set in stone, and HISD says they are still seeking community feedback regarding the proposed calendar.

HISD Proposed 2020-2021 Academic Calendar

