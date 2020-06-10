Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved

The Urban League began in 1910 in New York City with the goal of empowering African-Americans entering the economic and social mainstream. Today, over 1000 years later, the goal remains the same.

With the Black Lives Matter movement at the forefront of our minds, Hannah Trippett spoke with the president of the Houston Area Urban League to see what people can do to get involved.

For more information you can visit the Houston Area Urban League’s website.

Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved

