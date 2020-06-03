Houston Artists Marching For Floyd

The signs are ready. Their Spirits are High. The Mission is the Same… Show their support for George Floyd and Fight against Inequality and Police Brutality.

Members of local Non Profit, called 14 PEWS, was one of many groups, joining forces to take part in Tuesday’s March and Protest in downtown Houston. This group of Artists and volunteers uses art, film and theater to start a dialogue and talk about complex social issues, that impact everyone.

CW 39’s Sharron Melton shows us how they prepared for the march and what they and others at the march had to say.