Houston Classical Charter School increases FREE food distribution

HOUSTON, TX – Houston Classical Charter School (HCCS) along with Houston Food Bank is increasing free food distribution to families who are experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic or at-risk of food insecurity in Southwest Houston and Alief.

We at Houston Classical Charter School are very pleased to be able to help our community in these times of need. As a school, there is nothing more important than the community we serve. Especially the families and children affected by the pandemic who live in our area. Deyvis Salazar, Director of HCCS

On Tuesday and Fridays, HCCS is distributing 500 Houston Food Bank pre-packed meal kits to families in need. In just two weeks, free food distributions at HCCS have increased from 250 meal kits to 1000 per week at the school.

During the pandemic, the Houston Food Bank is adapting to best serve the children who ordinarily eat breakfast and lunch at school. The need is great, and we are happy for new community partners like Houston Classical Charter School to help us reach more children and families with the convenience of providing a package of weekly meals. Stephanie Berno, Houston Food Bank’s Director of Outreach Services

FOOD DISTRIBUTION DETAILS:

WHO: HCCS and Houston Food Bank volunteers will distribute a Houston Food Bank meal kits to families who are experiencing or at-risk of food insecurity in Southwest Houston and Alief. They will provide one meal kit per child in the household.

WHERE: HCCS is located at 6403 Addicks-Clodine Road, Houston, TX, 77083

WHEN: Tuesdays and Fridays beginning April 28, 2020. The gates will open at 12PM.

HCCS wants to assure the public they are following CDC’s recommendations and has implemented strict guidelines to mitigate any health risks. Volunteers are distributing pre-packed meal kits supplied by Houston Food Bank. There will be no direct contact with families upon arrival and distribution.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.