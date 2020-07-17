Houston International Sports Film Festival accepting admissions for Summer 2021

All athletes have a story. Where they come from. How hard they worked to get to where they are, and who inspired them. Some raise from tragedy to achieve success, with many twists and turns in between. Those stories are what documentaries are made of each day. Now one Houston native is creating an event for those stories to be told.

Josh Merwin created the Houston International Sports Film Festival. It’s the first festival of its kind, in the world. As a documentary film maker himself, he knows the hard work and passion that goes into a project. His latest documentary called, “A Gift For Life” , tells the story of Carson Kainer, who battled the odds with kidney issues and was able to play professional baseball.

CW39’s Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Merwin in a four part interview.

First, she talks about the goal of the festival.

Second, she talks with Merwin on his decision to focus on Organ Donation during the festival.

Third, He talks about a number of activities that will be available for kids, including an exciting art contest they can start getting ready for now.

And finally, the reason why he chose to do this festival here in Houston.

For more information on the Houston International Sports Film Festival 2021, how to submit your documentary, how to enter the kids art contest and so much more, visit their website, www.hisff.org

