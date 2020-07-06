Houston Mayor encouraging GOP to cancel “Super Spreader” event as COVID-19 has mutated

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HOUSTON, TX — Houston is announcing 963 new cases, totaling 24,336 COVID-19 in the City of Houston. No new deaths are being added today.

The City of Houston is reporting higher numbers among Hispanics in Houston. The Mayor is beginning an initiative to help the Hispanic community with the Houston Health Department called “Better Together” to bring awareness, provide free testing sites, food, housing, messaging, a virtual tour and Trusted Voices tool kit among others inclusions to reduce those numbers.

Houston Fire Department’s Chief Pena is announcing that 285 firefighters are currently in quarantine. More and more are being exposed in and outside work through family members and relatives. Chief Pena says despite word going around, “we are not closing any fire stations. Response is still around 7 minutes. We receive 1,100 calls each and every day.”

Houston Police Department’s Chief Acevedo is reporting 263 positive cases in his department. “The good news is that most of the police who have had the virus have recovered. However, one officer is on a respirator right now,” Acevedo added. “We’re not disclosing the name until we speak with their family.” The Chief is asking the public for prayers for that officer.

The state’s GOP convention is the only event still scheduled to take place July 16-18. Mayor Turner made a plea with organizers and the executive committee to cancel the Texas GOP convention. He’s asking the sponsors to consider supporting a virtual event instead.

To the sponsors and executive committee, I would ask of them to reconsider their positioning to join with us and the Texas Medical Center to stop or postpone the convention. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston’s trusted health expert Dr. David Persse is reiterating the suggestion to cancel or postpone the in-person GOP convention in downtown Houston, suggesting the convention be virtual, cancel and reschedule the convention until next year.

He says he’s receiving new reports coming out of Europe that COVID-19 has gone from droplet to airborne transmission. Adding, “this is a game changer for the 6-feet of social distancing rule.”

As for the GOP convention, Dr. Persse says it now has the potential to spread even more.

This is a “super spreader” event, with potential to spread COVID-19 due to the virus having mutated. The good news is that it won’t be more lethal. However, it’s not any less dangerous or painful. However, this convention could be triple-dangerous. Dr. David Persse

The Mayor announced rules being implemented for the Texas GOP convention, taking place in Houston. It remains the only public event scheduled in the city. All others have been postponed or canceled. The Mayor’s rules are a list is minimum requirements for both attendees and workers to strictly follow inside the event.

“Things that will have to take place” he says.

Gov. Executive order of masks. that will be a must to get in and participate.

Layout of convention should promote 6-feet social distancing

block off rows and sections of seating and encouraging distancing.

physical distancing signage

limit use of elevators

encourage attendees to limit transportation that doesn’t adhere to social distancing

temperature checks

wristbands to validate daily health checks

keep a master list of all attendees with private information for contact tracing purposes

put in place for contact tracing

Only essential attendees are to be in the building

attendees who test positive during the GOP convention must inform organizers and public health officials

The Mayor says there will be health monitors and health inspectors with the authority to close the convention is they deem it unsafe for attendees.

This is very serious and we take it very seriously. many attendees are among the most vulnerable bracket at risk. Houston’s Mayor Turner

Dr. David Persse says due to the continuing spike in local COVID-19 cases, Houston will receive around 200 nurses from New York and the New England. These were states that Houstonians and Texas nurses left to help when they faced surging numbers in their medical region.

