Houston military nurse helping fight COVID-19 pandemic in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brittney Parnell is a military nurse from Houston who’s working at Houston Methodist Hospital. That’s where she was exposed to COVID-19 after one of her co-workers tested positive for the virus. As a precaution, Brittney went into a mandatory 14-day quarantine to make sure she didn’t have it or show any symptoms. Thankfully, she came out ok. But soon after, she was drafted to help fight the pandemic at the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., New York City.

Check out the video to see how Brittney’s helping to fight the pandemic, plus her warning for everyone about the virus and what it’s like seeing the impact the virus is having first-hand.