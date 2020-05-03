HPD Homicide investigating chopper crash that killed Tactical Officer Jason Knox

Early Saturday morning, May 2 a Houston Police chopper was flying over the Greenspoint area on a call alerting them to possible bodies spotted in Greens Bayou.
Tactical Officer Jason Knox was on duty and was with Chopper Pilot, Senior Officer Chase Cormier when the helicopter lost control and suddenly crashed. Knox died from the injuries he sustained during the crash. Cormier as last check was in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
NTSB and Homicide has been called in to investigate the fatal crash. The investigation could take weeks to months to complete.
On Saturday night Houston City Hall and the Montrose Bridge were lit up in blue to honor and remember Officer Jason Knox.
Here is the original joint press conference given by Police Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates.