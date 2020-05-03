HPD Homicide investigating chopper crash that killed Tactical Officer Jason Knox

Early Saturday morning, May 2 a Houston Police chopper was flying over the Greenspoint area on a call alerting them to possible bodies spotted in Greens Bayou.

Tactical Officer Jason Knox was on duty and was with Chopper Pilot, Senior Officer Chase Cormier when the helicopter lost control and suddenly crashed. Knox died from the injuries he sustained during the crash. Cormier as last check was in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

It is with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of ⁦@houstonpolice⁩ Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox.



Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, two young children, his parents, ⁦@MikeKnox1Hou⁩ and Mrs. Knox, his extended family, colleagues & friends. pic.twitter.com/5h8SfzXJX5 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 2, 2020

NTSB and Homicide has been called in to investigate the fatal crash. The investigation could take weeks to months to complete.

HPD escorts our fallen officer from the hospital to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences #hounews https://t.co/fek2YXMh9A — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2020

On Saturday night Houston City Hall and the Montrose Bridge were lit up in blue to honor and remember Officer Jason Knox.

Tonight and tomorrow City Hall, @iah marquee, & Montrose Bridges are lit blue in memory of @houstonpolice Officer Jason Knox & pay tribute for all #HPD officers who work to keep our city safe.



Let’s continue to pray for Senior Police Officer Cormier as he continues to recover. pic.twitter.com/NqtVHwM0rD — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 3, 2020

Here is the original joint press conference given by Police Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Our hearts are broken after the loss of an amazing officer. He was a great husband, father, son & friend. Above all else, he was a kind, gentle, generous, & honorable American.



Our hearts go out to his family, & all that knew & loved him. We pray for God’s comfort. https://t.co/hUj4ktS7dh — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 2, 2020

