Nearly 120,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 — leaving their loved ones in sorrow.

Grief coach and founder of 700 AD Nickcole Byrd shares how people can cope with their unfortunate losses.

After losing her husband unexpectedly in 2019, Byrd launched 700 AD to help other women who are grieving due to the loss of their husbands. Byrd’s message of hope is the method of faith and therapy — a perfect combination in healing and moving forward.