IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day

Morning Dose

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — It’s National Pancake Day at IHOP on Tuesday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Feb. 25, participating IHOP restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

This year, in addition to a free short stack, customers can enter a contest to win 250,000 prizes, including free pancakes for life.

National Pancake Day is a fundraiser for IHOP’s charity partners, including Shriners Hospital for Children.

IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity since it started IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006.

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit: www.ihoppancakeday.com

Share this story

Food Truck Friday

More Food Truck Friday

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Houston 'Remarkable Women' Spotlight

More Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest

More Morning Dose