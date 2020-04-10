Instagram star launches #GoodGradesChallenge to motivate students amid Covid-19

Parents, are you trying to motivate your kids to make good grades while being homeschooled?
Celebrity Jeweler Jimmy the Jeweler and his daughter Savannah T. Phan recently launched the #GoodGradesChallenge to help kids achieve good grades during this pandemic!
To participate, parents need to post a photo of their child with their good grades — grades must be from teachers — tag and follow Savannah’s Instagram @SavannahTPhan. Savannah and Jimmy will pick winners throughout the month of April to receive gift cards and cash for every A!