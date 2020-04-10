Instagram star launches #GoodGradesChallenge to motivate students amid Covid-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents, are you trying to motivate your kids to make good grades while being homeschooled?

Celebrity Jeweler Jimmy the Jeweler and his daughter Savannah T. Phan recently launched the #GoodGradesChallenge to help kids achieve good grades during this pandemic!

To participate, parents need to post a photo of their child with their good grades — grades must be from teachers — tag and follow Savannah’s Instagram @SavannahTPhan. Savannah and Jimmy will pick winners throughout the month of April to receive gift cards and cash for every A!