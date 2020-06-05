It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

Morning Dose

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TBS)

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day!

Some spots are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact local doughnut shops to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

Duck Donuts is offering registered rewards members a free cinnamon sugar doughnut from June 5-7.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Hidalgo, Turner ask for evictions to be postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hidalgo, Turner ask for evictions to be postponed"

Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Drive-In Movies Comeback

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Drive-In Movies Comeback"

Pandemic plugs sewer pipes with wads of wipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic plugs sewer pipes with wads of wipes"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular