10 Galentine’s Day ideas in Houston

All my single ladies, all my single ladies: Put your hands up if you want to grab your gals for a special celebration of Galentine’s Day: No boys allowed.

Oh, and if you DO have a boy to spend the day with, we also have you covered. Or, just have your guy tag along to one of these suggestions.

Relax

No. 1 idea for a Galentine’s Day celebration is something spa related — and for good reason. You deserve a day in no make-up getting prettied up by professionals with all your closest friends. Do this. You earned it.

Paloma Nail Salon

I LOVE Paloma. Let me list the ways…First of all, it’s nails only. There’s no sketchy back room that you enter wondering, “Hmm, I wonder if they clean the furniture between clients.” Nails, and that’s it.

Secondly, when I entered PALOMA, granted, it was on it’s first day of services, it smelled like a spa, not at all the normal nail salon smell. It was a scent from a burning candle (which they sell!) that instantly started my relaxation process.

Next, the salon is sleek af. Every piece of furniture is hand picked. There’s a beautiful gradient wall in the back, and the chairs for mani-pedis are up on a platform across a wall, which provides a symmetric aesthetic that is art in itself.

OK, I’m burying the lede here, but the biggest, most important part of PALOMA, is that all the products are toxin free (PALOMA’s website is v detailed, btw). Basically, every single product they sell or use passes the toxic-free, environmentally friendly, technician-friendly test.

Note: It’s obviously a tad more expensive than a normal salon, but it’s not actually that much more. If you’re like me — on a budget and only rarely in the “Treat Yo’Self” mood, it’s your spot.

Facial at Milk and Honey

When’s the last time you went to a spa? Where was it? WHEN was it? For us, it’s like never. Vacations, maybe, or the rare treat yo’self moment, but for the most part, nah. TBH we don’t even know where we would go in Houston for a spa…The Four Seasons Downtown? A friend of a friend of a friend who has a esthetician license? IDK?! Enter: Milk and Honey. The West Ave spa is be your go-to spa and fills the void in the relatively spa-less Houston.

Massage at Fiori Spa

It’s rare to find a spa you can literally spend an entire day at, but with its recent renovations, you totally can with Fiori. Book a massage, and arrive early. Take a steam or a soak before your service and then a hot tea in the relaxation room. After your services, book a table at the Ivy Bar and Restaurant. If you need, you can also get fully ready to go out in the Spa’s locker room. Literally every product you could ever want is there!

Psst!

Do something

How about we take on an activity, ladies?

Painting with a Twist

Painting with a Twist is just $35 and hours of entertainment that ends you up with a less-than-average painting. But hey! Wine and friendship is fun enough without a masterpiece! Recently went with my BFF and we had an absolute ball.

Indoor Skydiving at iFly

iFLY is dedicating the month to bringing loved ones together for a unique, non-traditional Valentine’s Day celebration! The “Tunnel of Love” themed nights will run through Valentine’s week from February 13 to February 16. Guests who fly on these days can enjoy a special experience that includes chocolate, music, snacks, and sparkling cider post-flight.

Candle Making at Forth and Nomad

Forth and Nomad in the Heights has Candle Making Workshops hourly at its store! It’s $40 and you leave with TWO custom candles!

Eat out

Food is my Valentine. Here are some squad friendly spots to enjoy a bite with your Galentines!

Brunch at Tiny Boxwood’s

The most picturesque brunch is undoubtedly Tiny Boxwood’s. So, go for the brunch, stay for the plant shopping and photo sesh.

Order a mimosa or a sangria, and any of the entrees are a delight. But you must definitely get a cookie. Are we clear?

Lunch at the Kitchen at Dunlavy

The Dunlavy chandeliers

Have you run around Buffalo Bayou recently and been wondering what that mysterious new building is by Lost Lake? Amongst all the new exciting changes and grand opening of Buffalo Bayou, there is a new building that is part park info, part event-space, and part grab-and-go café, called the Kitchen at Dunlavy.

Lunch is casual, but you dine among the trees and beautiful chandeliers. Salads, sandwiches and a full bar, btw! You can come from a park run/walk or get all dolled up!

Heads up! This is also an event space, so double check to make sure they are open before you go!

Ice cream at Jeni’s

Hi, so obsessed with this Austin transplant now open in The Heights! Highly recommend Jeni’s Gooey Butter Cake IN A CONE!!

Drink

Cheers to you and your fierce friends. Here’s where you should sip and spill (the juicy gossip only).

Cocktails at Julep

Julep is a girly bar to me — even though it’s kind of a whisky bar. It’s just SO cute, and all of the design elements are so southern chic. Even better: They make a stiff cocktail here, ladies. Uber here. Obviously, your first drink should be a mint julep, however for your second… try one of the cocktails (not under the classics). The menu is seasonal so there is always something new to try!

Wine at Sixty Vines

Two words, ladies: Sixty taps. That’s a whole lotta wine!

Beer at Eureka Heights

Support a brewery with female brewers! Technically, the beer-making team is a couple of couples — how romantic! But females in charge means more than tampons and hair ties in the women’s restroom (though, those are appreciated). Cheers to these IPAs and huge warehouse of space for fun and games!