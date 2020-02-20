How to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Houston and Galveston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 25 this year, and — even though we are a full 6-hour car ride away from New Orleans — Houston does it big with events, brunches, special menus, etc. and even our own 2-weekend Mardi Gras in Galveston.

Scroll down to learn about Houston Mardi Gras events, but first…

Here’s everything you need to know before you go to Mardi Gras in Galveston.

The two-weekend festival is Feb. 14 & 15 and Feb. 21 & 22 this year. There are parades at various times and a big concert each evening.

— they do sell out for some of the packages and balconies. You can get your tickets online here. You can buy 2-day and 5-day tickets and even upgrade yourself to balcony options. There are different options for the balconies — they seem pretty cool and definitely handy for the concert — the crowd is huge. Plus you get to throw beads during the parades!

. Everything (aside from the restaurants) is cash only. We did not plan accordingly and many dollars were spent on ATM and bank fees. The good news is drinks are very cheap . $5 beers and, if you find the right spot, you can even get $5 seltzers. There are some bars with very standard beer options then there are tourist gift shops on the Strand that just operate as bars. These spots have a greater variety we found.

. We learned this when we went back to the car for more layers thanks to unexpected chill. Park on the street and pay by phone. It was $10 for the whole day to park on the street, and I think garages might be a bit more expensive. If you get there early enough, you might snag a spot!

It’s definitely a night thing . We went at around noon/1 pm. We went to the Zaniest Golf Cart Parade, which was fun! But then there was about nothing going on until 4 or 5 when things started getting set up for the concert at 6. I will say it was kind of crazy — it’s like we blinked and there were tons of people there!

It felt a little ridiculous paying for a hotel when we were just a 45-minute drive home! But it felt even more ridiculous leaving to drive home at a decent hour — the party kept going! Eat and drink! There aren’t too many bars and restaurants within the ticketed area, but we liked Stuttgarden Tavern and Yaga’s for food (there was a long wait at Yaga’s because it’s RIGHT in the square with everything going on. Later, we went to Murphy’s Pub (dive and laid-back) and then Tsunami (young and fun).

The TLDR of Mardi Gras Galveston is: go at night, plan a safe ride home, bring twice as much cash as you think you’d need, and have a blast!!

Where to celebrate Mardi Gras in HOUSTON!

Not up for a full weekend of Mardi Gras? Check out these events closer to home in H-town!

Mixers and Elixirs: Mardi Gras at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 to 10 pm. Click here for more.

Mardi Gras Parade in Downtown Houston. Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 1 pm. Click here for more.

4th Annual EaDo Mardi Gras Pub Crawl. Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 3 pm. Tickets start at around $3. Click here for more.

Brennan’s Mardi Gras Brunch. Sunday, Feb. 23, 11 am to 2 pm. Click here for more.

Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil at Revival Market. Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2 to 6 pm. Plates are $25 and beer specials from $3. Click here for more.

Mardi Craw at The Rustic. Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, starting at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $50. Click here for more.

Feast Before Sacrifice – A Mardi Gras Dinner and Art Show. Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, starting at 6 pm. Tickets are $125. Click here for more.

Fat Tuesday at Jax on Shepherd. Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, starting at 6 pm. Click here for more.