It’s Not Hou It’s Me shares ways to support local arts, restaurants during COVID-19

As the stay at home order continues, we reached out to Natalie Harms with It's Not Hou, It's Me to get some creative ideas on how to support our local arts and restaurants during this time.

Museums are closed for now, but there are still ways to get your fix.

"The cultural community of Houston has innovated new ways to get to it's patrons. Alley Theatre, they have their 1984 play, they recorded it. It's so good, so I highly recommend if you buy a ticket you get access to stream it in home," explained Harms.

Also, Houston Ballet is posting behind the scenes content on their Instagram.

As we continue to support local restaurants, some are getting creative and adding meal kits to their menus. Check out Natalie's full meal kit guide here.

For now, restaurants have the option to serve alcohol to-go. Click here to see the list put together by It's Not Hou It's Me. Some of their favorites include Eight Row Flint, Picos and local brewery, Eureka Heights.