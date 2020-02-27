Where to get Crawfish in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s that magical time of year where we swap brunch for pounds of crawfish and buckets of beer! Need some recs for where to enjoy some mudbugs? Look no further than these spots.

Note: I get it. We all have our faves, and maybe yours didn’t make the list. Let us know in the comments where you love to go! These are merely some various suggestions for spots — not claiming they are the best by any means! Mainly, because that’d be impossible! There are so many ways to do crawfish, so “good” depends on your crawfish preferences. Plus, there are tons in west Houston or the burbs that might be worth the trek that we might never have heard of.

Prices for crawfish are usually market price, so it depends from time to time! You can usually call ahead of time to ask, or just plan on paying anywhere from $7-$10 a pound. ALSO, all of these places have the chance of running out, especially on weekends. Make your crawfish experience an early one to ensure you get some!

This is a great spot for a Sunday Funday. It’s also a great spot for sports watching — especially if LSU or the Saints are playing. McIntyre’s is next door for a continued party.

Gotta say, I love the food here — not just the crawfish, so if you’ve got friends who are a hard pass on crawfish, I’d recommend the fried shrimp and fries — seasoned so yummily.

Crawfish isn’t seasoned post boal, btw, so you gotta peel, dip, eat for that extra fire. They have butter, potatoes, sausages, corn, and more you can add a la cart.

It’s $8 a pound at Boil House in the Heights, and $38 for a 5-lb platter that comes with corn and potatoes. There’s actually a drive-through for to-go purposes. It’s a small parking situation, but there’s quite a bit of outdoor seating. This place has an IMPRESSIVE Yelp rating, and boasts of being authentic Louisiana crawfish (seasoned at boil, rather than after).

Ragin is on the cheaper side of the crawfish-by-the-pound spectrum, so that’s inherently a plus. The seasoning is a special in-house sauce that packs some heat. It does seem PRETTY hit or miss though — you either like it or ya don’t. But I’m *pretty sure* potatoes and corn are included (online, it’s included in the other boiled seafood deals!). Multiple people recommended Ragin as a pretty solid spot for crawfish, though it made no one’s TOP spot. They are very crawfish-to-go friendly, which is nice if you’d like your house to smell like Louisiana for a few days… 😉

I’m such a fan of BB’s and I think the overall quality of food is probably the best on this list. Plus! There are a few locations to choose from — White Oak in the Heights, Richmond in Greenway area, and Montrose near Westheimer. I’d skip the White Oak location if you can — it gets a little crazy during the weekends with the bars all around there, but hey maybe that’s a plus for you, you party animal. 😉

BB’s does season their mudbugs, psa, so it’s pretty fiya. Pls send water.

This one is worth the trek — just outside of the Beltway! Pick your poison — three spice levels to choose from. Not sure on pricing — I still need to investigate. Also love that they have a full vietnamese menu so if your friends aren’t feeling crawfish or you want a little side of noodles, you got options!

Best Crawfish Weekend Popups

FM Kitchen: I know what you’re thinking.. the place we love for burgers and tater tots can’t possibly have great crawfish?! Well we all stand corrected. The executive chef at FM makes these crawfish special and they are actually award winning! Check their Instagram for whether or not they’ve got their crawfish boil going on.

The Barking Pig: I love this neighborhood bar and, while I’ve never been to their crawfish boil, I trust them for a good time. Check their page or give them a call to see if they’ve got mud bugs!

King’s Bierhaus: Every FRIDAY and SATURDAY, this heights spot will have $6.99/lb and boiled shrimp (which are spicy and YUM!) will be $17.99/lb.

Monkey’s Tail: Every Saturday and Sunday this season from 12 p.m. until they run out. The crawfish are $6.75/lb at the restaurant and $6/lb for take out.

Tikila’s: Crawfish on the patio every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. Plus $5 micheladas!

Wakefield Crowbar: Crawfish EVERY Saturday from EaDeaux’s Cajun Cocina.

All the breweries: Well it feels wrong to just cherry pick from all the amazing breweries in Houston because most will have crawfish boils during the season. Check out our guide to Houston breweries to see which ones around town you might want to check on then consult their events pages to see when they are serving up crawfish!

Events

Heights Crawfish Boil. March 7, 2020. Free event — must buy crawfish bucks to redeem for crawfish (buy ahead and get a discount!) More.

3rd Annual Crawfish Cook-off at Cottonwood. March 15, 2020. $30 all you can eat crawfish! More.

Annual Crawfish Feast at Houston Cider Company. March 21, 2020. Cider sounds pretty yum as a crawfish pairing! More.

Karbach Crawfish Fest. April 14, 2020. Live music and beer! General admission is $35. VIP is $135 (includes 3 lbs, 3 beers, private area, indoor restrooms). More.

Honorable mentions

These have been mentioned to me as being amazing, but I haven’t tried them yet — they are all outside the loop!