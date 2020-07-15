Ivanka Trump endorses Goya with buy-cott photo

The president’s daughter is facing getting mixed reviews for her endorsement of Goya beans on Twitter Wednesday. She also posted the picture on Facebook and Instagram.

The post comes days after Goya CEO Robert Unanue expressed support for the president during an event at the White House last week. The reactions sparked a boycott of the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder. Goya CEO Robert Unanue

Unanue is not apologizing for supporting the president calling the trending #boycottgoya campaign an attempt at “suppression of speech.”

Many online are using their right of free speech to sound off on social media, including US House Dem. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto 💸 https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

Some call it an ethical error…

White House advisor Ivanka Trump promoting Goya seems like it could raise potential ethics issues since executive branch employees other than the president are prohibited from using public office "for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise" https://t.co/2wFzP8Uez8 — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) July 15, 2020

Senior advisor to the President endorsing a product – using the company’s own advertising line. Ethics rules do not allow it – and pretty much unimaginable in previous administrations. https://t.co/j3GjFfS1Em — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) July 15, 2020

