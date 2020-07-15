Ivanka Trump endorses Goya with buy-cott photo

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

Ivanka Trump

The president’s daughter is facing getting mixed reviews for her endorsement of Goya beans on Twitter Wednesday. She also posted the picture on Facebook and Instagram.

The post comes days after Goya CEO Robert Unanue expressed support for the president during an event at the White House last week. The reactions sparked a boycott of the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the country.

We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.

Goya CEO Robert Unanue

Unanue is not apologizing for supporting the president calling the trending #boycottgoya campaign an attempt at “suppression of speech.”

Many online are using their right of free speech to sound off on social media, including US House Dem. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Some call it an ethical error…

