JDRF to host virtual gala benefiting Type 1 diabetes

With the pandemic slowing the economy, donations to non-profits like Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation could be affected.

The money needed for medical research remains crucial for families like Jordan and Brian Amis, whose son, Charlie, has Type 1 diabetes.

Charlie Amis was actually diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes April 1, 2009, when he was 10 months old. Since then, he’s been an advocate for research.

Morning Dose journalist Hannah Trippett talks with the Amis family. They’re hosting a virtual gala this Saturday night at 7pm. You can watch it on youtube.

