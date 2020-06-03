June is National Pet Preparedness Month

June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and with a storm already in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s important to not only be prepared for yourself, but for your pet too.

Hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods are some of the major weather events we go through. Now with COVID-19, pet owners need to be ready for a disaster now more than ever.

The Houston SPCA has some tips for pet owners, During storm season, make sure your pet is micro-chipped, and that they have a collar or tag. Also, make sure they’re up-to-date on all their vaccinations. If you can, make sure your pet sleeps away from a window. Also, it’s important that they feel comfortable inside a crate in case you need to relocate. Also, be sure to check your yard to make sure all fencing is secure and that potential escape holes are covered. Lastly, be sure to plan ahead. Part of that plan should include building your own pet preparedness kit in case you need to evacuate.

Your kit should include: a plastic carrier, copy of vaccination records, a pet first aid kit, a two week supply of pet food, bottled water, a one-month supply of your pet’s regular medications, non-spill bowls for food and water, extra collars and leashes, plastic bags, a cat litter pan, sheets and blankets, a manual can-opener, puppy pads, disinfectants and paper towels, and some grooming supplies.

For more tips and resources, go to our Hurricane Readiness Webpage.

