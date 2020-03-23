Katy ISD kindergarten teacher re-connects with students during COVID-19 outbreak with ‘drive-by’ wave

Latasha Bishop is a kindergarten teacher at Katy ISD’s McRoberts Elementary. She takes pride in her job, and her students – her little bee’s as she calls them. But this Queen B, like many other teachers, was caught off guard with the COVID-19 situation we’re all facing. What she thought would be like any other Spring Break, turned out to be so much more.

“They told us that we were going to be on a one-week extension spring break, and I thought that’s like Christmas break, so that’s not too bad,” Bishop said.

But as we know, that break became even longer – too much time for Ms. Bishop. Like many teachers, Ms. Bishop worried about not being able to see her students. She says keeping instruction alive is important at a time like this, especially for younger students, because they can lose what they learn.

So last Friday, school administrators briefly opened up the school so that teachers could go in and get supplies. That was when Ms. Bishop got a last minute idea to re-connect with her students. Since she was in the neighborhood, she decided to text her students’ parents, and asked them if she could go by their home to see their child. Practicing social distancing, Ms. Bishop did a drive-by wave. She captured the whole thing on video, and her video has since gone viral.

Parents say they were thrilled and touched to see Ms. Bishop, and that it made a world of difference to their children.

Check out the full video on Ms. Bishop’s Twitter account.