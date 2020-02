Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cosby Show and Tyler Perry's House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam is hitting the stage in Houston for Je'Caryous Johnson's Set It Off on Feb 14. through Feb. 16.

Pulliam will play the role of "T.T." in the stage play — who was played by Kimberly Elise in the classic 1996 film! She explains how it feels to hit the stage with co-stars Da Brat, Lil Mo, Drew Sidora and Leon and how she prepares as "T.T."