Kids Town Hall Will Ask Cops and Leaders Tough Questions

The may be young and they may be small, but these Houston Kids are mighty. And they have questions for law enforcement officers and congressional leaders.

Students are joining forces with the “Smart Scholars Foundation” here in Houston, to host a Virtual Kids Town Hall meeting, Tuesday, June 30, at 10am. These children will get the chance to ask tough questions they have for Law Enforcement, and what are they doing to keep them safe. One of those students asking questions, will be Brooke Williams, the niece of George Floyd. He died during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talked with a number of these children about how they feel and click below to hear what they had to say.

